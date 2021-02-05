AMSL Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 122.27 crore, down 14.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 122.27 crore in December 2020 down 14.36% from Rs. 142.77 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.49 crore in December 2020 down 3.32% from Rs. 5.68 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.75 crore in December 2020 down 4.61% from Rs. 17.56 crore in December 2019.

AMSL EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.15 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.29 in December 2019.

AMSL shares closed at 213.00 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 28.12% returns over the last 6 months