AMSL Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 142.77 crore, up 2.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 142.77 crore in December 2019 up 2.69% from Rs. 139.04 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.68 crore in December 2019 up 15.64% from Rs. 4.91 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.56 crore in December 2019 down 1.07% from Rs. 17.75 crore in December 2018.

AMSL EPS has increased to Rs. 4.29 in December 2019 from Rs. 3.71 in December 2018.

AMSL shares closed at 271.60 on February 05, 2020 (BSE)