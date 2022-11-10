AMSL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 187.46 crore, up 34.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 187.46 crore in September 2022 up 34.83% from Rs. 139.04 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.13 crore in September 2022 up 11.5% from Rs. 8.19 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.88 crore in September 2022 up 21.13% from Rs. 20.54 crore in September 2021.

AMSL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.68 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.62 in September 2021.

AMSL shares closed at 76.45 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 85.11% returns over the last 6 months and 113.85% over the last 12 months.