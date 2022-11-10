 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AMSL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 187.46 crore, up 34.83% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:15 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Artemis Medicare Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 187.46 crore in September 2022 up 34.83% from Rs. 139.04 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.13 crore in September 2022 up 11.5% from Rs. 8.19 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.88 crore in September 2022 up 21.13% from Rs. 20.54 crore in September 2021.

AMSL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.68 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.62 in September 2021.

AMSL shares closed at 76.45 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 85.11% returns over the last 6 months and 113.85% over the last 12 months.

Artemis Medicare Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 187.46 167.23 139.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 187.46 167.23 139.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 84.68
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.00 0.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 0.00 0.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 30.08 28.35 24.59
Depreciation 7.31 6.59 5.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 133.90 119.66 10.03
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.16 12.63 14.54
Other Income 1.41 2.31 0.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.57 14.94 15.39
Interest 4.90 4.32 2.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.67 10.61 12.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.67 10.61 12.70
Tax 3.90 2.35 4.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.77 8.27 8.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.77 8.27 8.09
Minority Interest 0.36 0.15 0.10
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 9.13 8.42 8.19
Equity Share Capital 13.34 13.24 13.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.68 0.64 0.62
Diluted EPS 0.66 0.61 0.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.68 0.64 0.62
Diluted EPS 0.66 0.61 0.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:10 pm
