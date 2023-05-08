AMSL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 195.28 crore, up 30.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 195.28 crore in March 2023 up 30.68% from Rs. 149.43 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.60 crore in March 2023 down 20% from Rs. 13.25 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.03 crore in March 2023 up 53.25% from Rs. 18.29 crore in March 2022.

AMSL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.79 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.00 in March 2022.

AMSL shares closed at 76.90 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.98% returns over the last 6 months and 77.19% over the last 12 months.