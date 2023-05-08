English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    AMSL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 195.28 crore, up 30.68% Y-o-Y

    May 08, 2023 / 09:56 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Artemis Medicare Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 195.28 crore in March 2023 up 30.68% from Rs. 149.43 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.60 crore in March 2023 down 20% from Rs. 13.25 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.03 crore in March 2023 up 53.25% from Rs. 18.29 crore in March 2022.

    AMSL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.79 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.00 in March 2022.

    AMSL shares closed at 76.90 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.98% returns over the last 6 months and 77.19% over the last 12 months.

    Artemis Medicare Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations195.28187.45149.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations195.28187.45149.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost31.4230.9228.90
    Depreciation8.738.366.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses138.20130.94103.44
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.9217.2310.66
    Other Income2.381.241.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.3018.4711.90
    Interest5.275.193.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.0413.288.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.0413.288.19
    Tax3.333.01-5.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.7110.2713.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.7110.2713.21
    Minority Interest-0.110.180.04
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.6010.4513.25
    Equity Share Capital13.4113.4113.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.790.781.00
    Diluted EPS0.760.750.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.790.781.00
    Diluted EPS0.760.750.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #AMSL #Artemis Medicare Services #Earnings First-Cut #Hospitals & Medical Services #Results
    first published: May 8, 2023 09:44 am