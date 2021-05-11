AMSL Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 129.16 crore, down 6.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 129.16 crore in March 2021 down 6.72% from Rs. 138.47 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.70 crore in March 2021 up 194.36% from Rs. 4.31 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.63 crore in March 2021 up 44.1% from Rs. 15.01 crore in March 2020.

AMSL EPS has increased to Rs. 9.59 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.26 in March 2020.

AMSL shares closed at 229.40 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 45.19% returns over the last 6 months