AMSL Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 209.54 crore, up 25.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 209.54 crore in June 2023 up 25.3% from Rs. 167.23 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.82 crore in June 2023 up 16.64% from Rs. 8.42 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.15 crore in June 2023 up 35.39% from Rs. 21.53 crore in June 2022.

AMSL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.72 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.64 in June 2022.

AMSL shares closed at 124.25 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 81.25% returns over the last 6 months and 134.66% over the last 12 months.