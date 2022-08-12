 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

AMSL Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 167.23 crore, up 36.76% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:30 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Artemis Medicare Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 167.23 crore in June 2022 up 36.76% from Rs. 122.29 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.42 crore in June 2022 up 116.68% from Rs. 3.88 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.53 crore in June 2022 up 55.9% from Rs. 13.81 crore in June 2021.

AMSL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.64 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.93 in June 2021.

AMSL shares closed at 52.45 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.95% returns over the last 6 months and 64.57% over the last 12 months.

Artemis Medicare Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 167.23 149.43 122.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 167.23 149.43 122.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.00 0.00 0.07
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 0.04 0.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.35 28.90 24.52
Depreciation 6.59 6.39 5.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 119.66 103.44 84.67
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.63 10.66 7.93
Other Income 2.31 1.24 0.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.94 11.90 8.74
Interest 4.32 3.71 2.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.61 8.19 6.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.61 8.19 6.35
Tax 2.35 -5.01 2.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.27 13.21 3.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.27 13.21 3.74
Minority Interest 0.15 0.04 0.15
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 8.42 13.25 3.88
Equity Share Capital 13.24 13.24 13.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.64 1.00 2.93
Diluted EPS 0.61 0.95 2.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.64 1.00 2.93
Diluted EPS 0.61 0.95 2.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #AMSL #Artemis Medicare Services #Earnings First-Cut #Hospitals & Medical Services #Results
first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:22 am
