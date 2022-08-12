AMSL Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 167.23 crore, up 36.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 167.23 crore in June 2022 up 36.76% from Rs. 122.29 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.42 crore in June 2022 up 116.68% from Rs. 3.88 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.53 crore in June 2022 up 55.9% from Rs. 13.81 crore in June 2021.

AMSL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.64 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.93 in June 2021.

AMSL shares closed at 52.45 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.95% returns over the last 6 months and 64.57% over the last 12 months.