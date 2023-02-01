AMSL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 187.45 crore, up 30.13% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 187.45 187.46 144.05 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 187.45 187.46 144.05 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.02 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.03 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 30.92 30.08 26.29 Depreciation 8.36 7.31 5.58 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 130.94 133.90 100.00 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.23 16.16 12.13 Other Income 1.24 1.41 1.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.47 17.57 13.13 Interest 5.19 4.90 3.19 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.28 12.67 9.94 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 13.28 12.67 9.94 Tax 3.01 3.90 3.57 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.27 8.77 6.36 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.27 8.77 6.36 Minority Interest 0.18 0.36 0.13 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 10.45 9.13 6.49 Equity Share Capital 13.41 13.34 13.24 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.78 0.68 0.49 Diluted EPS 0.75 0.66 0.49 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.78 0.68 0.49 Diluted EPS 0.75 0.66 0.49 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited