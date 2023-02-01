English
    AMSL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 187.45 crore, up 30.13% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 11:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Artemis Medicare Services are:Net Sales at Rs 187.45 crore in December 2022 up 30.13% from Rs. 144.05 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.45 crore in December 2022 up 60.96% from Rs. 6.49 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.83 crore in December 2022 up 43.4% from Rs. 18.71 crore in December 2021.
    AMSL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.78 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.49 in December 2021.AMSL shares closed at 70.10 on January 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 32.51% returns over the last 6 months and 53.39% over the last 12 months.
    Artemis Medicare Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations187.45187.46144.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations187.45187.46144.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.9230.0826.29
    Depreciation8.367.315.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses130.94133.90100.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.2316.1612.13
    Other Income1.241.411.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.4717.5713.13
    Interest5.194.903.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.2812.679.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.2812.679.94
    Tax3.013.903.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.278.776.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.278.776.36
    Minority Interest0.180.360.13
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.459.136.49
    Equity Share Capital13.4113.3413.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.780.680.49
    Diluted EPS0.750.660.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.780.680.49
    Diluted EPS0.750.660.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited