AMSL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 187.45 crore, up 30.13% Y-o-Y

February 01, 2023 / 11:39 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Artemis Medicare Services are:Net Sales at Rs 187.45 crore in December 2022 up 30.13% from Rs. 144.05 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.45 crore in December 2022 up 60.96% from Rs. 6.49 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.83 crore in December 2022 up 43.4% from Rs. 18.71 crore in December 2021.
AMSL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.78 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.49 in December 2021.
|AMSL shares closed at 70.10 on January 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 32.51% returns over the last 6 months and 53.39% over the last 12 months.
|Artemis Medicare Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|187.45
|187.46
|144.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|187.45
|187.46
|144.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.02
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|30.92
|30.08
|26.29
|Depreciation
|8.36
|7.31
|5.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|130.94
|133.90
|100.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|17.23
|16.16
|12.13
|Other Income
|1.24
|1.41
|1.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18.47
|17.57
|13.13
|Interest
|5.19
|4.90
|3.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|13.28
|12.67
|9.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|13.28
|12.67
|9.94
|Tax
|3.01
|3.90
|3.57
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|10.27
|8.77
|6.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|10.27
|8.77
|6.36
|Minority Interest
|0.18
|0.36
|0.13
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|10.45
|9.13
|6.49
|Equity Share Capital
|13.41
|13.34
|13.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.78
|0.68
|0.49
|Diluted EPS
|0.75
|0.66
|0.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.78
|0.68
|0.49
|Diluted EPS
|0.75
|0.66
|0.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
