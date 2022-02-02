AMSL Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 144.05 crore, up 15.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 144.05 crore in December 2021 up 15.99% from Rs. 124.19 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.49 crore in December 2021 up 21.66% from Rs. 5.34 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.71 crore in December 2021 up 11.77% from Rs. 16.74 crore in December 2020.

AMSL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.49 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.15 in December 2020.

AMSL shares closed at 45.75 on February 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.95% returns over the last 6 months and 122.09% over the last 12 months.