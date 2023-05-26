AMS POLYMERS Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.11 crore, down 45.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.11 crore in March 2023 down 45.7% from Rs. 16.77 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2023 up 828.78% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2023 up 372.73% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

AMS POLYMERS EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2022.

AMS POLYMERS shares closed at 24.55 on January 24, 2022 (BSE)