AMS POLYMERS Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.11 crore, down 45.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AMS POLYMERS LIMITED are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.11 crore in March 2023 down 45.7% from Rs. 16.77 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2023 up 828.78% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2023 up 372.73% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.
AMS POLYMERS EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2022.
AMS POLYMERS shares closed at 24.55 on January 24, 2022 (BSE)
|AMS POLYMERS LIMITED
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.11
|20.21
|16.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.11
|20.21
|16.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|8.41
|19.56
|16.31
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.02
|-0.16
|-0.79
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.12
|0.40
|0.35
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.01
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.08
|0.31
|0.78
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.49
|0.10
|0.11
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.49
|0.10
|0.11
|Interest
|0.11
|0.04
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.38
|0.06
|0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.38
|0.06
|0.04
|Tax
|0.19
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.19
|0.05
|0.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.19
|0.05
|0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|3.30
|3.30
|3.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.06
|0.01
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|0.06
|0.01
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.06
|0.01
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|0.06
|0.01
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited