AMS POLYMERS Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.77 crore, up 101.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.77 crore in March 2022 up 101.4% from Rs. 8.33 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 up 130.28% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022 up 1200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

AMS POLYMERS EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2021.

AMS POLYMERS shares closed at 24.55 on January 24, 2022 (BSE)