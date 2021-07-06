AMS POLYMERS Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.33 crore, up 28.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.33 crore in March 2021 up 28.6% from Rs. 6.48 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021 down 533.97% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021 down 108.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2020.

AMS POLYMERS shares closed at 21.25 on December 04, 2020 (BSE)