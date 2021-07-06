AMS POLYMERS Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.33 crore, up 28.6% Y-o-Y
July 06, 2021 / 07:31 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AMS POLYMERS LIMITED are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.33 crore in March 2021 up 28.6% from Rs. 6.48 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021 down 533.97% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021 down 108.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2020.
AMS POLYMERS shares closed at 21.25 on December 04, 2020 (BSE)
|AMS POLYMERS LIMITED
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.33
|9.44
|6.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.33
|9.44
|6.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.72
|9.30
|6.47
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.56
|-0.67
|-0.81
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.42
|0.45
|0.36
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.00
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.22
|0.17
|0.34
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.60
|0.18
|0.06
|Other Income
|0.58
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|0.18
|0.06
|Interest
|0.05
|0.04
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.07
|0.14
|0.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.07
|0.14
|0.00
|Tax
|--
|0.00
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.07
|0.13
|0.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.07
|0.13
|0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|3.30
|3.30
|3.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.41
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.41
|0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.41
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.41
|0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited