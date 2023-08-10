AMS POLYMERS Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.07 crore, up 11.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.07 crore in June 2023 up 11.39% from Rs. 20.71 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2023 up 1372.26% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2023 up 784.62% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.

AMS POLYMERS EPS has increased to Rs. 3.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.21 in June 2022.

AMS POLYMERS shares closed at 24.55 on January 24, 2022 (BSE)