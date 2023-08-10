AMS POLYMERS Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.07 crore, up 11.39% Y-o-Y

English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AMS POLYMERS LIMITED are:

    Net Sales at Rs 23.07 crore in June 2023 up 11.39% from Rs. 20.71 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2023 up 1372.26% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2023 up 784.62% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.

    AMS POLYMERS EPS has increased to Rs. 3.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.21 in June 2022.

    AMS POLYMERS shares closed at 24.55 on January 24, 2022 (BSE)

    AMS POLYMERS LIMITED
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations23.079.1120.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations23.079.1120.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods21.968.4120.36
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.75-0.02-0.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.370.120.34
    Depreciation0.010.030.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.340.080.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.140.490.13
    Other Income0.00----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.140.490.13
    Interest0.130.110.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.010.380.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.010.380.07
    Tax--0.19--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.010.190.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.010.190.07
    Equity Share Capital3.303.303.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.050.060.21
    Diluted EPS3.050.060.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.050.060.21
    Diluted EPS3.050.060.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 03:22 pm

