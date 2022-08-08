AMS POLYMERS Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.71 crore, up 158.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.71 crore in June 2022 up 158.74% from Rs. 8.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022 up 244.22% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022 up 85.71% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

AMS POLYMERS EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2021.

AMS POLYMERS shares closed at 24.55 on January 24, 2022 (BSE)