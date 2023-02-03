AMS POLYMERS Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.21 crore, up 26.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.21 crore in December 2022 up 26.99% from Rs. 15.92 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 122.07% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 15.38% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.