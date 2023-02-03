English
    AMS POLYMERS Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.21 crore, up 26.99% Y-o-Y

    February 03, 2023 / 02:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AMS POLYMERS LIMITED are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.21 crore in December 2022 up 26.99% from Rs. 15.92 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 122.07% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 15.38% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

    AMS POLYMERS LIMITED
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.2119.4015.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.2119.4015.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods19.5617.8315.29
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.160.760.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.400.400.35
    Depreciation0.010.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.310.240.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.100.170.13
    Other Income----0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.100.170.13
    Interest0.040.100.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.060.070.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.060.070.03
    Tax0.020.040.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.050.030.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.050.030.02
    Equity Share Capital3.303.303.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.100.06
    Diluted EPS0.010.100.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.100.06
    Diluted EPS0.010.100.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
