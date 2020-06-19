Amrutanjan Heal Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 59.29 crore, down 31.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.29 crore in March 2020 down 31.03% from Rs. 85.97 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.89 crore in March 2020 down 44.7% from Rs. 14.27 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.73 crore in March 2020 down 44.28% from Rs. 21.05 crore in March 2019.

Amrutanjan Heal EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.70 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.88 in March 2019.

Amrutanjan Heal shares closed at 398.40 on June 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given -9.60% returns over the last 6 months and 31.40% over the last 12 months.