Amrutanjan Heal Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 85.97 crore, up 15.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 85.97 crore in March 2019 up 15.12% from Rs. 74.68 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.27 crore in March 2019 up 149.66% from Rs. 5.72 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.05 crore in March 2019 up 85.46% from Rs. 11.35 crore in March 2018.

Amrutanjan Heal EPS has increased to Rs. 4.88 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.91 in March 2018.

Amrutanjan Heal shares closed at 255.40 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given 3.69% returns over the last 6 months and -9.43% over the last 12 months.