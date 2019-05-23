App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

  • NDA: 355

  • UPA: 90

    (182 seats to win)

  • OTH: 97

    (175 seats to win)

Lok Sabha 2019 Election Results LiveClick Here »

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 05:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amrutanjan Heal Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 85.97 crore, up 15.12% Y-o-Y

Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amrutanjan Health Care are:

Net Sales at Rs 85.97 crore in March 2019 up 15.12% from Rs. 74.68 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.27 crore in March 2019 up 149.66% from Rs. 5.72 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.05 crore in March 2019 up 85.46% from Rs. 11.35 crore in March 2018.

Amrutanjan Heal EPS has increased to Rs. 4.88 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.91 in March 2018.

Amrutanjan Heal shares closed at 255.40 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given 3.69% returns over the last 6 months and -9.43% over the last 12 months.

Amrutanjan Health Care
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 85.97 70.27 74.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 85.97 70.27 74.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 25.23 26.62 23.61
Purchase of Traded Goods 10.18 10.01 8.57
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.73 -3.37 1.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.45 8.31 10.45
Depreciation 0.82 0.81 0.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 8.65 16.35 10.50
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.36 5.57 9.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.56 5.96 9.85
Other Income 2.67 1.60 0.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.23 7.56 10.43
Interest 0.03 -- 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.20 7.56 10.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.20 7.56 10.40
Tax 5.98 2.03 5.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.22 5.53 4.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 0.06 -0.24 0.73
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.27 5.29 5.72
Equity Share Capital 2.92 2.92 2.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.88 1.81 3.91
Diluted EPS 4.88 1.81 3.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.88 1.81 3.91
Diluted EPS 4.88 1.81 3.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 23, 2019 05:09 pm

tags #Amrutanjan Heal #Amrutanjan Health Care #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.