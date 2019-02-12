Amrutanjan Heal Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 70.27 crore, up 12.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.27 crore in December 2018 up 12.36% from Rs. 62.54 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.29 crore in December 2018 down 17.36% from Rs. 6.40 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.37 crore in December 2018 down 3.68% from Rs. 8.69 crore in December 2017.

Amrutanjan Heal EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.81 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.38 in December 2017.

Amrutanjan Heal shares closed at 255.40 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given 5.60% returns over the last 6 months and -15.54% over the last 12 months.