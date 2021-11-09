Amrit Corp Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.93 crore, up 127.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.93 crore in September 2021 up 127.38% from Rs. 6.57 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.93 crore in September 2021 up 74.19% from Rs. 3.40 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.92 crore in September 2021 up 24.24% from Rs. 5.57 crore in September 2020.

Amrit Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 19.52 in September 2021 from Rs. 11.21 in September 2020.

Amrit Corp shares closed at 944.00 on November 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 26.16% returns over the last 6 months and 33.33% over the last 12 months.