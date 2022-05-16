 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Amrit Corp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.12 crore, up 25.95% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amrit Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 17.12 crore in March 2022 up 25.95% from Rs. 13.59 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.41 crore in March 2022 down 155.08% from Rs. 2.56 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2022 down 161.24% from Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2021.

Amrit Corp shares closed at 915.70 on May 13, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.12% returns over the last 6 months and 27.71% over the last 12 months.

Amrit Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 17.12 19.99 13.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 17.12 19.99 13.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 10.20 11.45 7.73
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.04 0.26 0.19
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.36 2.62 2.46
Depreciation 0.64 0.65 0.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.99 5.89 5.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.03 -0.88 -2.43
Other Income 1.81 4.56 4.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.22 3.69 1.95
Interest 0.41 0.24 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.63 3.45 1.92
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.63 3.45 1.92
Tax -1.22 0.64 -0.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.41 2.81 2.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.41 2.81 2.56
Equity Share Capital 3.04 3.04 3.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.65 9.24 8.44
Diluted EPS -4.65 9.24 8.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.65 9.24 8.44
Diluted EPS -4.65 9.24 8.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Amrit Corp #Amrit Corporation #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Vanaspati & Oils
first published: May 16, 2022 09:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.