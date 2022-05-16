Amrit Corp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.12 crore, up 25.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.12 crore in March 2022 up 25.95% from Rs. 13.59 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.41 crore in March 2022 down 155.08% from Rs. 2.56 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2022 down 161.24% from Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2021.

Amrit Corp shares closed at 915.70 on May 13, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.12% returns over the last 6 months and 27.71% over the last 12 months.