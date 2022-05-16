Amrit Corp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.12 crore, up 25.95% Y-o-Y
May 16, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amrit Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.12 crore in March 2022 up 25.95% from Rs. 13.59 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.41 crore in March 2022 down 155.08% from Rs. 2.56 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2022 down 161.24% from Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2021.
Amrit Corp shares closed at 915.70 on May 13, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.12% returns over the last 6 months and 27.71% over the last 12 months.
|Amrit Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.12
|19.99
|13.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.12
|19.99
|13.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.20
|11.45
|7.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.04
|0.26
|0.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.36
|2.62
|2.46
|Depreciation
|0.64
|0.65
|0.63
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.99
|5.89
|5.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.03
|-0.88
|-2.43
|Other Income
|1.81
|4.56
|4.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.22
|3.69
|1.95
|Interest
|0.41
|0.24
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.63
|3.45
|1.92
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.63
|3.45
|1.92
|Tax
|-1.22
|0.64
|-0.65
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.41
|2.81
|2.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.41
|2.81
|2.56
|Equity Share Capital
|3.04
|3.04
|3.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.65
|9.24
|8.44
|Diluted EPS
|-4.65
|9.24
|8.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.65
|9.24
|8.44
|Diluted EPS
|-4.65
|9.24
|8.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes