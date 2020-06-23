Amrit Corp Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.11 crore, down 12.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.11 crore in March 2020 down 12.74% from Rs. 17.32 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.71 crore in March 2020 down 468.01% from Rs. 3.18 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.09 crore in March 2020 down 468.19% from Rs. 4.37 crore in March 2019.

Amrit Corp shares closed at 746.65 on June 22, 2020 (BSE) and has given 24.44% returns over the last 6 months and 32.38% over the last 12 months.