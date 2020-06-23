Amrit Corp Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.11 crore, down 12.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amrit Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.11 crore in March 2020 down 12.74% from Rs. 17.32 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.71 crore in March 2020 down 468.01% from Rs. 3.18 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.09 crore in March 2020 down 468.19% from Rs. 4.37 crore in March 2019.
Amrit Corp shares closed at 746.65 on June 22, 2020 (BSE) and has given 24.44% returns over the last 6 months and 32.38% over the last 12 months.
|Amrit Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.11
|19.93
|17.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.11
|19.93
|17.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.70
|12.36
|9.44
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.03
|-0.03
|-0.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.70
|2.56
|2.31
|Depreciation
|0.85
|0.49
|0.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.41
|5.13
|6.44
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.53
|-0.57
|-1.24
|Other Income
|-14.42
|6.88
|5.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.94
|6.31
|3.92
|Interest
|0.13
|0.03
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-17.07
|6.28
|3.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-17.07
|6.28
|3.88
|Tax
|-5.36
|1.26
|0.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.71
|5.02
|3.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.71
|5.02
|3.18
|Equity Share Capital
|3.21
|3.21
|3.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-36.45
|15.62
|9.90
|Diluted EPS
|-36.45
|15.62
|9.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-36.45
|15.62
|9.90
|Diluted EPS
|-36.45
|15.62
|9.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
