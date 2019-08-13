Amrit Corp Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 19.93 crore, up 15.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.93 crore in June 2019 up 15.23% from Rs. 17.29 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.11 crore in June 2019 down 11.09% from Rs. 3.50 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.55 crore in June 2019 up 26.79% from Rs. 2.80 crore in June 2018.

Amrit Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.68 in June 2019 from Rs. 10.89 in June 2018.

Amrit Corp shares closed at 527.00 on August 09, 2019 (BSE) and has given -18.42% returns over the last 6 months and -56.35% over the last 12 months.