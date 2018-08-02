Amrit Corp standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 17.29 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 17.29 13.24 15.35 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 17.29 13.24 15.35 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 9.22 6.64 9.50 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.02 0.13 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.08 -0.16 0.41 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2.12 1.86 1.75 Depreciation 0.40 0.39 0.38 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 4.65 6.15 4.48 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.81 -1.78 -1.17 Other Income 1.59 -1.04 5.33 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.40 -2.82 4.16 Interest 0.33 0.35 0.42 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.06 -3.16 3.73 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 2.06 -3.16 3.73 Tax -1.43 -2.77 -1.27 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.50 -0.39 5.01 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.50 -0.39 5.01 Equity Share Capital 3.21 3.21 3.21 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.89 -1.22 15.58 Diluted EPS 10.89 -1.22 15.58 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.89 -1.22 15.58 Diluted EPS 10.89 -1.22 15.58 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited