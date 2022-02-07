Amrit Corp Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.99 crore, up 74.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.99 crore in December 2021 up 74.07% from Rs. 11.48 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.81 crore in December 2021 down 60.98% from Rs. 7.19 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.34 crore in December 2021 down 59.06% from Rs. 10.60 crore in December 2020.

Amrit Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.24 in December 2021 from Rs. 23.67 in December 2020.

Amrit Corp shares closed at 895.00 on February 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.44% returns over the last 6 months and 22.35% over the last 12 months.