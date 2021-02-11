Amrit Corp Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11.48 crore, down 42.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.48 crore in December 2020 down 42.4% from Rs. 19.93 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.19 crore in December 2020 up 43.31% from Rs. 5.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.60 crore in December 2020 up 55.88% from Rs. 6.80 crore in December 2019.

Amrit Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 23.67 in December 2020 from Rs. 15.62 in December 2019.

Amrit Corp shares closed at 701.10 on February 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given -11.56% returns over the last 6 months and -11.43% over the last 12 months.