Amrapali Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,640.41 crore, down 8.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,640.41 crore in March 2023 down 8.73% from Rs. 3,988.74 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 up 88.4% from Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.07 crore in March 2023 up 355.97% from Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2022.

Amrapali Ind shares closed at 13.05 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.49% returns over the last 6 months and -21.15% over the last 12 months.