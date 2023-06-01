Amrapali Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,640.41 crore, down 8.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amrapali Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,640.41 crore in March 2023 down 8.73% from Rs. 3,988.74 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 up 88.4% from Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.07 crore in March 2023 up 355.97% from Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2022.
Amrapali Ind shares closed at 13.05 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.49% returns over the last 6 months and -21.15% over the last 12 months.
|Amrapali Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,640.41
|5,121.91
|3,988.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,640.41
|5,121.91
|3,988.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3,623.86
|5,092.85
|4,000.79
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|12.72
|23.60
|-7.92
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.35
|0.28
|0.36
|Depreciation
|0.60
|0.29
|0.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.18
|2.98
|-7.95
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.70
|1.91
|3.05
|Other Income
|2.77
|0.59
|-5.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.47
|2.50
|-2.00
|Interest
|3.66
|2.17
|-0.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.19
|0.33
|-1.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.19
|0.33
|-1.69
|Tax
|-0.01
|0.09
|-0.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.18
|0.25
|-1.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.18
|0.25
|-1.54
|Equity Share Capital
|25.71
|25.71
|25.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.05
|-0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.05
|-0.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.05
|-0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.05
|-0.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited