    Amrapali Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,640.41 crore, down 8.73% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amrapali Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,640.41 crore in March 2023 down 8.73% from Rs. 3,988.74 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 up 88.4% from Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.07 crore in March 2023 up 355.97% from Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2022.

    Amrapali Ind shares closed at 13.05 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.49% returns over the last 6 months and -21.15% over the last 12 months.

    Amrapali Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,640.415,121.913,988.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,640.415,121.913,988.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods3,623.865,092.854,000.79
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.7223.60-7.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.350.280.36
    Depreciation0.600.290.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.182.98-7.95
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.701.913.05
    Other Income2.770.59-5.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.472.50-2.00
    Interest3.662.17-0.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.190.33-1.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.190.33-1.69
    Tax-0.010.09-0.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.180.25-1.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.180.25-1.54
    Equity Share Capital25.7125.7125.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.05-0.30
    Diluted EPS-0.030.05-0.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.05-0.30
    Diluted EPS-0.030.05-0.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Jun 1, 2023 10:11 am