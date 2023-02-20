Amrapali Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,121.91 crore, down 47.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amrapali Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 5,121.91 crore in December 2022 down 47.81% from Rs. 9,813.34 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 down 63.25% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.79 crore in December 2022 down 31.95% from Rs. 4.10 crore in December 2021.
Amrapali Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in December 2021.
|Amrapali Ind shares closed at 12.84 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.65% returns over the last 6 months and -41.10% over the last 12 months.
|Amrapali Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5,121.91
|10,986.80
|9,813.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5,121.91
|10,986.80
|9,813.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5,092.85
|11,031.55
|9,816.58
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|23.60
|-49.46
|-4.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.28
|0.24
|0.21
|Depreciation
|0.29
|0.42
|0.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.98
|3.30
|1.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.91
|0.76
|-0.91
|Other Income
|0.59
|-0.22
|4.59
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.50
|0.54
|3.68
|Interest
|2.17
|0.15
|2.83
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.33
|0.39
|0.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.33
|0.39
|0.85
|Tax
|0.09
|0.06
|0.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.25
|0.33
|0.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.25
|0.33
|0.67
|Equity Share Capital
|25.71
|25.71
|25.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.05
|0.06
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|0.05
|0.06
|0.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.05
|0.06
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|0.05
|0.06
|0.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited