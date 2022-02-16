Amrapali Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9,813.34 crore, up 95.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,813.34 crore in December 2021 up 95.34% from Rs. 5,023.83 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021 up 1162.5% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.10 crore in December 2021 up 25.38% from Rs. 3.27 crore in December 2020.

Amrapali Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2020.

Amrapali Ind shares closed at 20.90 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 74.60% returns over the last 6 months and 422.50% over the last 12 months.