Amrapali Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3,905.68 crore, up 41.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,905.68 crore in December 2018 up 41.37% from Rs. 2,762.80 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2018 down 96.77% from Rs. 7.56 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2018 down 79.35% from Rs. 8.57 crore in December 2017.

Amrapali Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.47 in December 2017.

Amrapali Ind shares closed at 4.06 on February 15, 2019 (BSE) and has given -20.55% returns over the last 6 months and -20.86% over the last 12 months.