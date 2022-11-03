AMJ Land Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.62 crore, up 89.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.62 crore in September 2022 up 89.13% from Rs. 1.39 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.13 crore in September 2022 up 281.62% from Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.83 crore in September 2022 up 116.03% from Rs. 1.31 crore in September 2021.

AMJ Land EPS has increased to Rs. 0.52 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in September 2021.

AMJ Land shares closed at 30.55 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.09% returns over the last 6 months and -8.53% over the last 12 months.