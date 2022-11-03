English
    AMJ Land Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.62 crore, up 89.13% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AMJ Land are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.62 crore in September 2022 up 89.13% from Rs. 1.39 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.13 crore in September 2022 up 281.62% from Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.83 crore in September 2022 up 116.03% from Rs. 1.31 crore in September 2021.

    AMJ Land EPS has increased to Rs. 0.52 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in September 2021.

    Close

    AMJ Land shares closed at 30.55 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.09% returns over the last 6 months and -8.53% over the last 12 months.

    AMJ Land
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.622.471.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.622.471.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.080.07--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.08-0.07--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.430.420.27
    Depreciation0.460.460.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.510.410.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.231.180.16
    Other Income1.141.820.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.373.000.84
    Interest----0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.373.000.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.373.000.84
    Tax0.230.340.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.132.660.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.132.660.56
    Equity Share Capital8.208.208.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.520.650.14
    Diluted EPS0.520.650.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.520.650.14
    Diluted EPS0.520.650.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:44 am