AMJ Land Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.01 crore, up 120.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.01 crore in March 2022 up 120.41% from Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.71 crore in March 2022 up 548.19% from Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.26 crore in March 2022 up 3400% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2021.

AMJ Land EPS has increased to Rs. 1.39 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.31 in March 2021.

AMJ Land shares closed at 25.90 on May 16, 2022 (NSE)