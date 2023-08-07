AMJ Land Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.82 crore, up 14.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.82 crore in June 2023 up 14.19% from Rs. 2.47 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.35 crore in June 2023 down 11.85% from Rs. 2.66 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.96 crore in June 2023 down 14.45% from Rs. 3.46 crore in June 2022.

AMJ Land EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.57 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.65 in June 2022.

AMJ Land shares closed at 31.85 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.35% returns over the last 6 months and 22.50% over the last 12 months.