AMJ Land Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.47 crore, up 139.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.47 crore in June 2022 up 139.7% from Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.66 crore in June 2022 up 561.37% from Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.46 crore in June 2022 up 2062.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021.

AMJ Land EPS has increased to Rs. 0.65 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in June 2021.

AMJ Land shares closed at 26.05 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -22.93% returns over the last 6 months and -29.59% over the last 12 months.