AMJ Land Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.03 crore, up 19.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.03 crore in June 2021 up 19.94% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2021 down 226.82% from Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021 down 84% from Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2020.

AMJ Land shares closed at 34.05 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 33.53% returns over the last 6 months and 66.10% over the last 12 months.