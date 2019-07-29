AMJ Land Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.52 crore, down 53.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.52 crore in June 2019 down 53.92% from Rs. 7.64 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2019 down 71.33% from Rs. 1.44 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2019 down 61.99% from Rs. 2.71 crore in June 2018.

AMJ Land EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.35 in June 2018.

AMJ Land shares closed at 16.80 on July 26, 2019 (NSE) and has given -15.58% returns over the last 6 months and -39.02% over the last 12 months.