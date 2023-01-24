English
    AMJ Land Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore, up 37.57% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AMJ Land are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore in December 2022 up 37.57% from Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 down 91.74% from Rs. 2.69 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2022 down 74.81% from Rs. 2.62 crore in December 2021.

    AMJ Land
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.172.620.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.172.620.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.060.08--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.06-0.08--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.430.430.33
    Depreciation0.460.460.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.410.510.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.121.23-0.63
    Other Income0.321.142.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.202.372.15
    Interest----0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.202.372.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.202.372.15
    Tax-0.020.23-0.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.222.132.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.222.132.69
    Equity Share Capital8.208.208.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.520.65
    Diluted EPS0.050.520.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.520.65
    Diluted EPS0.050.520.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited