AMJ Land Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore, up 37.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore in December 2022 up 37.57% from Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 down 91.74% from Rs. 2.69 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2022 down 74.81% from Rs. 2.62 crore in December 2021.

AMJ Land EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.65 in December 2021.

