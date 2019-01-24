AMJ Land Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.29 crore, down 48.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.29 crore in December 2018 down 48.3% from Rs. 8.29 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2018 down 37.73% from Rs. 2.12 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.04 crore in December 2018 down 40.87% from Rs. 3.45 crore in December 2017.

AMJ Land EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.52 in December 2017.

AMJ Land shares closed at 21.80 on January 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -9.54% returns over the last 6 months and -22.56% over the last 12 months.