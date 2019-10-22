AMJ Land Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.66 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AMJ Land are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.66 crore in September 2019 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2018.
AMJ Land shares closed at 18.55 on October 18, 2019 (NSE) and has given -9.07% returns over the last 6 months and -14.71% over the last 12 months.
The Great Diwali Discount!Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 22, 2019 03:11 pm