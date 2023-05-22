AMJ Land Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.43 crore, down 10.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.43 crore in March 2023 down 10.47% from Rs. 15.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2023 down 73% from Rs. 5.77 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.50 crore in March 2023 down 59.35% from Rs. 8.61 crore in March 2022.

AMJ Land EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.38 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.41 in March 2022.

AMJ Land shares closed at 23.55 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.51% returns over the last 6 months and -14.36% over the last 12 months.