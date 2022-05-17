English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    AMJ Land Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.00 crore, up 998.21% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2022 / 01:20 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AMJ Land are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.00 crore in March 2022 up 998.21% from Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.77 crore in March 2022 up 547.34% from Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.61 crore in March 2022 up 4013.64% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2021.

    AMJ Land EPS has increased to Rs. 1.41 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.31 in March 2021.

    Close

    AMJ Land shares closed at 25.90 on May 16, 2022 (NSE)

    AMJ Land
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.0010.631.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.0010.631.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.402.860.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.153.751.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.660.33-0.16
    Depreciation0.470.470.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.041.260.37
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.281.95-1.67
    Other Income4.860.970.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.142.93-0.68
    Interest--0.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.142.93-0.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.142.93-0.68
    Tax2.330.170.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.812.76-1.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.812.76-1.27
    Minority Interest-0.11-0.10--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.060.07-0.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.772.73-1.29
    Equity Share Capital8.208.208.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.410.67-0.31
    Diluted EPS1.410.67-0.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.410.67-0.31
    Diluted EPS1.410.67-0.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Tags: #AMJ Land #Earnings First-Cut #paper #Results
    first published: May 17, 2022 01:14 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.