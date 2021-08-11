AMJ Land Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.68 crore, up 95.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.68 crore in June 2021 up 95.45% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2021 down 255.42% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2021 up 11.58% from Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2020.

AMJ Land shares closed at 34.05 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 33.53% returns over the last 6 months and 66.10% over the last 12 months.