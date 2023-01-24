AMJ Land Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.34 crore, down 49.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.34 crore in December 2022 down 49.76% from Rs. 10.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 89.63% from Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2022 down 67.94% from Rs. 3.40 crore in December 2021.