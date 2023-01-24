English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    AMJ Land Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.34 crore, down 49.76% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 05:57 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AMJ Land are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.34 crore in December 2022 down 49.76% from Rs. 10.63 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 89.63% from Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2022 down 67.94% from Rs. 3.40 crore in December 2021.

    AMJ Land
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.347.4610.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.347.4610.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.747.672.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.11-4.533.75
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.181.070.33
    Depreciation0.460.460.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.830.691.26
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.232.111.95
    Other Income0.401.240.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.633.352.93
    Interest0.230.140.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.403.212.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.403.212.93
    Tax0.171.020.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.232.192.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.232.192.76
    Minority Interest-0.03---0.10
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.080.200.07
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.282.402.73
    Equity Share Capital8.208.208.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.070.570.67
    Diluted EPS0.070.570.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.070.570.67
    Diluted EPS0.070.570.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited