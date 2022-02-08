AMJ Land Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.63 crore, up 101.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.63 crore in December 2021 up 101.54% from Rs. 5.27 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2021 up 2.4% from Rs. 2.66 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.40 crore in December 2021 down 12.14% from Rs. 3.87 crore in December 2020.

AMJ Land EPS has increased to Rs. 0.67 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.65 in December 2020.

AMJ Land shares closed at 33.85 on February 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.75% returns over the last 6 months and 32.23% over the last 12 months.