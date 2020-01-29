AMJ Land Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.93 crore, down 31.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.93 crore in December 2019 down 31.74% from Rs. 4.29 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.01 crore in December 2019 up 223.84% from Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.54 crore in December 2019 up 128.14% from Rs. 1.99 crore in December 2018.

AMJ Land EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.

AMJ Land shares closed at 21.25 on January 28, 2020 (NSE)