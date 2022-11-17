 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Amit Spinning Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.24 crore, down 36.35% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amit Spinning Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.24 crore in September 2022 down 36.35% from Rs. 17.66 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.55 crore in September 2022 down 330.29% from Rs. 1.54 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.13 crore in September 2022 down 169.61% from Rs. 3.06 crore in September 2021.

Amit Spinning shares closed at 0.70 on August 02, 2017 (NSE)

Amit Spinning Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.24 24.56 17.66
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11.24 24.56 17.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.14 22.62 15.98
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.01 0.04 0.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.60 -4.02 -5.43
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.37 0.58 0.55
Depreciation 0.48 0.47 0.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.26 3.39 4.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.61 1.48 2.11
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.61 1.48 2.63
Interest 0.94 0.85 1.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.55 0.63 1.54
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.55 0.63 1.54
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.55 0.63 1.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.55 0.63 1.54
Equity Share Capital 20.58 20.58 20.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -12.92 2.31 5.61
Diluted EPS -12.92 2.31 5.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -12.92 2.31 5.61
Diluted EPS -12.92 2.31 5.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Amit Spinning #Amit Spinning Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
first published: Nov 17, 2022 10:44 am